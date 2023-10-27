HMP Lindholme nurse Amy Hatfield jailed over £1m drug and weapons smuggling plot

A health worker who was at the heart of the biggest ever plot to smuggle drugs and and weapons into prison has been jailed.

Examination of Hatfield’s phones, movements and banking activity found a number of co-conspirators. They were arrested and charged with offences linked to the smuggling of substances and phones into prisons for large sums of cash.

Sentencing Hatfield to 10 years and two months in prison, Judge Kirstie Watson said her affair with Whittingham was a "significant breach of trust and abuse of position". Paul Whittingham, 59, of Halifax Road, Bradford, who was given a 20-month suspended sentence and a community order. headtopics.com

He added: "The amount of work that went into piecing together the activities of the network of criminals both in and out of the prison system, working to smuggle dangerous and illegal substances into HMP Lindholme for money, is considerable.

"We continue to work closely with the prison service to eliminate this kind of activity in prisons, and are steadfast in our commitment to identifying those exploiting the system. We will ensure those responsible are met with the full force of the law." headtopics.com

