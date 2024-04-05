Hit and Run Incident in Drumchapel

Several police vehicles are still at the scene as a hunt for the car involved has been launched. Photographs are being taken and evidence markers have been put in place. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said that a 42-year-old man was injured after being deliberately struck by a vehicle on Achamore Road , Drumchapel , Glasgow .
He was taken to the hospital and his condition is stable.
