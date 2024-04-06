Historic St Margaret's Church at risk of collapsing after years of neglect

A historic St Margaret's Church and WW1 memorial is now at risk of 'collapsing' after being 'left to rot' for nearly two decades. St Margaret's in the Polmadie area of the city is now at risk of being 'lost forever' according to residents with the roof showing visible damage. Originally built as a mission hall in 1897 by the Church of Scotland. The church, which has stood since around the turn of the 19th century, served communities in the south of the city until its closure in 1984.
Left to ruin, the site was compulsory purchased by Glasgow City Council in 2005 with the promise of being turned into a community centre for the nearby development of 700 new homes. But plans never materialised despite £180,000 being approved to convert the B-listed building - with a portacabin placed next to the building to serve as a community hu
St Margaret's Church WW1 Memorial Collapsing Neglect Historic Community Centre Glasgow City Council
