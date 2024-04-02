Historic Liverpool building to be transformed into hospitality venue and workspace

A historic listed building in Liverpool city centre will be transformed into a three-floor hospitality venue and premium workspace. Property provider Bruntwood has received planning approval for its project at the Grade II-listed Exchange Court on Dale Street. It will see the 19th century building used for 12,500sq ft of new and premium refurbished workspace and a purpose-built hospitality venue across three floors.

Bruntwood said that renovation works will begin towards the end of this month, with completion due for autumn 2024

EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

