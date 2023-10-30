Historic Kilmarnock clock removal plan lodged as new site proposal is unveiled

Plans have officially been lodged to remove the defunct timepiece at Kilmarnock train station above John Finnie Street.Officials at East Ayrshire Council were told that money had been squandered on the structure.

Independent councillor Graham Boyd lead the charge to have the clock removed after highlighting that £313,000 was spent on giving the station installation a facelift in 2009. A projected maintenance budget of £15,000 a year was reduced to £7,500 for the clock but that was axed in 2016 as part of budget cuts.

Cllr Boyd, a member for Kilmarnock East and Hurlford, highlighted last year that in the past nine years a further £108,000 has been spent on trying to fix the clock. Planning documents lodged with East Ayrshire Council planners this week, almost a year on, detail the removal of the clock and what will go in its place.A heritage report from Wylie Shanks Architects reads: "The clock appears to be of little or no historic significance, it clutters the embankment and detracts from the more significant train station with its Italianate tower marking the top of John Finnie Street. headtopics.com

It continues: "In summary we believe the proposal will not negatively impact either the John Finnie Street and Bank Street conservation area, the clock has been broken for some time and the costs associated with fixing and maintaining it deem it not to be economically viable. The proposal will soften the townscape and be easier to maintain.

Aberdeen suffer another defeat as Kilmarnock outclass them in Scottish PremiershipAberdeen's disappointing week continues as they are convincingly beaten by Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership. After their heartbreaking loss in the Europa Conference League, Aberdeen put on a lackluster performance, allowing Kilmarnock to take the lead just before half-time. Former Dons striker Marley Watkins further extends the lead, securing a comfortable victory for Kilmarnock. This win puts Kilmarnock two points clear in fourth place, creating a gap between them and the other teams in the league. Read more ⮕

Kilmarnock takeaway reopens after two-month closureMadras Plus in Bellfield, Kilmarnock, has reopened after being closed for around two months. The takeaway, known for its pizzas, curries, wraps, burgers, kebabs, and chip shop items, is under the same ownership and management following the closure. The venue's website is back up and running, and it has been reinstated on Just Eat. Read more ⮕

Kilmarnock Secure Comfortable Victory over AberdeenKilmarnock cruised to a 2-0 win over Aberdeen, with goals from Kyle Vassell and Marley Watkins. Derek McInnes' men dominated the match, while Aberdeen struggled to find their rhythm. Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy and David Watson also had chances, but were unable to convert. The victory was well-deserved for Kilmarnock, who showcased strong defensive play and clinical finishing. Read more ⮕

Armed man carries out terrifying knife raid on Kilmarnock shop on HalloweenAn armed man dressed all in black carried out a terrifying knife raid on a Kilmarnock shop on Halloween. The suspect threatened staff with a knife before fleeing with a till monitor. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Read more ⮕

Kilmarnock Manager Praises Team's PerformanceKilmarnock manager Derek McInnes describes their latest match as their best performance of the season. He acknowledges the strength of Aberdeen's players but hopes to bring a high tempo and make it their type of game. Read more ⮕

Dynamic duo Vassell and Watkins lead Kilmarnock to victory over AberdeenKyle Vassell and Marley Watkins scored a goal each to secure a convincing win for Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. The victory propelled Kilmarnock to fourth place in the Premiership. Vassell, who had not trained until Friday, opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season. Watkins, who returned to the team just a day before the game, added his fourth goal of the campaign against his former club. Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes praised their performance and highlighted their impact on the game. Read more ⮕