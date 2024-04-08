Historic India Buildings in Glasgow Face Demolition

Glasgow ’s historic India Buildings face demolition as the roof of the derelict property collapsed and the front of the building has become unstable. A councillor is calling for an urgent action plan for Bridge Street and surrounding areas.
Glasgow India Buildings Demolition Bridge Street Unstable Building Action Plan
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Glasgow's historic Hillhead Baptist Church to be demolishedA historic church in Glasgow's West End will be demolished despite a previous proposal to keep parts of it.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Help to restore historic Glasgow graveyard after delivery truck smashVolunteers striving to preserve an historic graveyard have been helped in restoring a section of its wall after a truck smashed into it.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »