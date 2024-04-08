Historic India Buildings in Glasgow Face Demolition

Glasgow ’s historic India Buildings face demolition as the roof of the derelict property collapsed and the front of the building has become unstable. A councillor is calling for an urgent action plan for Bridge Street and surrounding areas.

Glasgow India Buildings Demolition Bridge Street Unstable Building Action Plan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow's Historic India Buildings Face Demolition Due to Structural IssuesThe roof of Glasgow's India Buildings on Bridge Street has collapsed, leading to concerns of instability. Local councillor Soryia Siddique is calling for an urgent action plan and a meeting with Glasgow City Council to address the situation.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow school buildings and care home to be sold to housing associationsDeals which would see housing associations take over a number of council-owned properties are set to be agreed by councillors on Thursday.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Renovation work planned to keep one of Preston's most historic buildings useableThe building dates back to 1722.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Scots DIY expert reveals tricks for revamping your home on a budgetThe expert from Glasgow, Tracy Burns, is a Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer at Glasgow Kelvin College.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Glasgow's historic Hillhead Baptist Church to be demolishedA historic church in Glasgow's West End will be demolished despite a previous proposal to keep parts of it.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Help to restore historic Glasgow graveyard after delivery truck smashVolunteers striving to preserve an historic graveyard have been helped in restoring a section of its wall after a truck smashed into it.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »