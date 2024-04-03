Historic farm house dating back to 1680 hits the market for £1.5 million - A gem of Shropshire's countrysideInterior and exterior. A stunning countryside vibe.This centuries-old property, after more than twenty years under one family's care, is ready to welcome its next chapter, offering a mix of old-world charm and modern comforts. Dating back to 1680, with some Victorian and Georgian touches added along the way, The Fields Farm boasts a cosy atmosphere filled with character.
With five reception rooms, including a spacious drawing room with a fireplace, it's perfect for gatherings big or small. The kitchen, decked out with bespoke cabinets and granite worktops, leads seamlessly into a dining area, making meal prep and entertaining a breeze. Upstairs, there are several bedrooms and bathrooms, including a luxurious master bedroom with its own ensuite bathroom. And if you need extra space, there are more rooms on the second floor, just waiting to be transformed into whatever you fanc
