Historic drovers inn based in picturesque Yorkshire village to reopen in November

The Owl at Hawnby, near York, will be run by the Yorkshire-born chef Sam Varley and his team who are committed to sourcing food from local suppliers. Mr Varley, who is chef and co-owner of Bantam, the Michelin-acclaimed restaurant in Helmsley, previously worked at the Fitzrovia Restaurant in the St. Kilda area of Melbourne in Australia and Duck Soup in Soho, London. He said: “I love pubs and I’m concerned about the rate at which they are closing.

Jamie Savile, from Mexborough Estates, commented: “The arrival of Sam, supported by Peter and Joanne, at the Owl is great news. In only a couple of years, Sam has established Bantam as one of the finest restaurants in the area. Bantam is already in the 2023 Michelin Guide and has had glowing reviews in both the national and the regional press. “I am very confident that Sam’s move to the Owl will be a tremendous success, making the most of the inn’s enormous potential.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

Doncaster Wool Market: Traders at historic Yorkshire market face 56 per cent increase on electricity billsTraders at one of Yorkshire’s historic markets have seen their electricity bills immediately increased in the latest in a series of cost increases. Read more ⮕

Historic England to investigate shipwreck that washed up on Yorkshire coast during Storm BabetHistoric England experts will attempt to date and identify a wooden ship’s hull which has washed up on the north-east coast in the aftermath of Storm Babet. Read more ⮕

Music legend to play outdoor show at historic North Yorkshire venueDalby Forest will host the venue's first summer concert series since the coronavirus pandemic hit Read more ⮕

How a mass transit network would turbocharge West Yorkshire’s economy for the next 100 yearsPicture this: you buy a ticket which gives you access to trams, buses and trains for any one of nine zones across your city. You’re given live updates about services, and timetables are planned so that you can step off a tram and straight on to a bus, connecting you to areas out of the network’s reach. Read more ⮕

All Yorkshire and Humber councils miss deadline to publish audited accountsAnalysis released today shows only 31 local councils have released audited accounts for the previous financial year, despite being obliged to do so by September 30. Read more ⮕

Appeal launched to help South Yorkshire Storm Babet flood victimsAround 165 homes in South Yorkshire have been damaged by flooding caused by Storm Babet. Read more ⮕