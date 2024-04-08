Historic Bar at Aintree Racecourse Offers Glimpse into Grand National's Past

A bar where generations of Grand National winners celebrated their victory offers a fascinating window into the past. The McCoy’s bar at Aintree Racecourse dates back to 1904 when it was used as the old weighing room and winner’s enclosure for more than 100 years. Today it has been turned into a bar and museum, with memorabilia from decades of Grand National races adorning the walls.

Racegoers can book exclusive use of the McCoy’s bar, named after jockey AP McCoy, in advance as part of a hospitality package during the Grand National

Aintree Racecourse Mccoy's Bar Grand National Weighing Room Winner's Enclosure Jockey AP Mccoy Museum Memorabilia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Grand National: Weather forecast for Aintree RacecourseThe 2024 Grand National will take place next week, with the thousands of spectators attending hoping for dry weather. The festival launches with Grand National Thursday on April 11, before Ladies Day on Friday, April 12 and Grand National Day on Saturday, April 13, when the famous steeplechase will take place. The Jockey Club has confirmed Saturday’s race has been brought forward to an earlier time of 4pm to create the best possible ground conditions for the horses. Many will be watching at home, but the weather will be on the minds of those heading to Aintree Racecourse, who will have to decide whether to wear hats, pack umbrellas or don sunglasses for the Grand National. Here is the current forecast for all three days of the Grand National at Aintree.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

What time is the Grand National? Race times, dates and scheduleGrand National 2024 racecards at Aintree for Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Grand National 2024: Cheltenham winner Shakem Up'Arry has two Aintree optionsAfter victory at the Cheltenham Festival, Harry Redknapp-owned 10-year-old will head to Aintree for either the Grand National or the Topham Chase

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Grand National 2024: Cheltenham winner Sine Nomine won't head to AintreeCheltenham winner won't bid for double in the Foxhunters' Chase over the National fences as 39 entered in Aintree contest and 61 revealed for Topham Chase

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Grand National warning for anyone getting the train to AintreeMany people get the train to the Grand National at Aintree

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Undercover officers will be deployed at Aintree to prevent Grand National protests, police sayMerseyside Police say a 'considerable amount' of planning has been done in the run-up to the three-day event to ensure it is 'memorable for the right reasons'.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »