Hiroshima University Identifies Genes Involved in Plant Stress Response

Researchers at Hiroshima University have identified 14 genes that thale cress expresses more when responding to specific stressors, as well as eight genes that the plant suppresses. Understanding these molecular mechanisms is essential for stress tolerance in crops.

Hiroshima University Genes Plant Stress Response Thale Cress Molecular Mechanisms Stress Tolerance Crops

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Study with rodents identifies key genes for control of blood pressure and heart rateBrazilian and American researchers have identified 87 genes linked to alterations in blood pressure and 144 others associated with variations in heart rate.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

University of Cologne Identifies Mechanisms Governing Relapse in Small Cell Lung CancerA research team at the University of Cologne has identified the mechanisms governing relapse in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) for the first time. Therapy is typically efficacious at the beginning due to treatment-sensitive cancer cells, but other numerous and very different cancer cells are hidden within these populations.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

The Sims 4 University cheats – enroll in university, learn skills, and earn a degreeAre you looking for all the Sims 4 University cheats? Help you Sims survive college life and get a degree quickly.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

New genes implicated in uterine fibroid developmentNorthwestern Medicine scientists have identified new genes implicated in the development of uterine fibroids, according to a study published in Nature Communications.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study maps main genes involved in immune response to infection by dengue virusBy comparing data for the immune response to natural infection by dengue virus to data for activation of the immune system by dengue vaccines, researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) have identified molecular markers that could be used in the development of novel vaccines and treatments for dengue.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Fiber, Genes, and the Gut Microbiome: Possible Triggers for Inflammatory Bowel DiseaseA new study has identified possible triggers for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including fiber, genes, and the gut microbiome. The study suggests that a combination of these factors may contribute to the development of IBD.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »