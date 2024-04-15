Hillsborough Tragedy Remembered with Minute's Silence

Flowers and tributes left at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield stadium, Liverpool Ninety-seven men, women and children died in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15 1989.
A spokeswoman for Liverpool City Council said flags will be flown at half-mast on civic buildings and the town hall will light up red in the evening in tribute.Inquests into the deaths, held after the original verdicts were quashed following the Hillsborough Independent Panel report, concluded in 2016 and found the victims were unlawfully killed and errors by the police and ambulance service caused or contributed to the deaths.
“Today, we pay tribute to all 97 supporters, they will never be forgotten, and we fight on in their memory and for all those who have suffered such injustice at the hands of the state. “Yet 35 years on, the experiences of Hillsborough families have been repeated countless times, currently with the Post Office scandal. Little has changed.
