Hillsborough Tragedy Remembered with Minute's Silence

Flowers and tributes left at the Hillsborough Memorial outside Anfield stadium, Liverpool Ninety-seven men, women and children died in the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15 1989.

A spokeswoman for Liverpool City Council said flags will be flown at half-mast on civic buildings and the town hall will light up red in the evening in tribute.Inquests into the deaths, held after the original verdicts were quashed following the Hillsborough Independent Panel report, concluded in 2016 and found the victims were unlawfully killed and errors by the police and ambulance service caused or contributed to the deaths.

“Today, we pay tribute to all 97 supporters, they will never be forgotten, and we fight on in their memory and for all those who have suffered such injustice at the hands of the state. “Yet 35 years on, the experiences of Hillsborough families have been repeated countless times, currently with the Post Office scandal. Little has changed.

Hillsborough Tragedy Minute's Silence Anniversary Liverpool Football Club

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liverpool to fall silent to mark 35 years since Hillsborough disasterNinety-seven people died at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15 1989.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Hillsborough disaster lawyer Elkan Abrahamson granted freedom of the city of LiverpoolElkan Abrahamson represented more than 20 of the families who lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Hillsborough drama returns to Liverpool to mark 35th anniversaryPowerful play tells the story of survivors of the tragedy

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Manchester United v Liverpool: Fan charged with tragedy chantingThe charge follows an investigation of a video shared of a man among home fans at Old Trafford.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Man charged over alleged tragedy chanting during Manchester United's FA Cup victory over LiverpoolPolice have charged a man in relation to alleged tragedy chanting during Manchester United's FA Cup victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford. Michael Bernard Avery, 44, from Manchester, has been charged with Section 4a of the Public Order Act 1986 and has since been bailed. The charge follows work by Greater Manchester Police's specialist operational football investigation team, collaborating with both clubs and supporters' groups, after a video was shared of a man in the home section of the Old Trafford crowd. Other reports continue to be investigated, including a video of alleged tragedy chants in the Liverpool section of the ground.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Suspect named after alleged 'tragedy chanting' at Man Utd vs LiverpoolThe charge comes after police investigated a video shared of a man in the home stands of Old Trafford

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »