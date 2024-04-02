Hightown Named One of the Poshest Villages in the UK

A village with its own gastro pub and a hidden beach has been named among the poshest in the UK. Hightown in Sefton, is one of the most desirable villages in Britain to live in, according to research from Savills and Telegraph Money. Locations were ranked by looking at a number of aspects, including highest house prices, best lifestyle factors, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

Located 10 miles from Liverpool, Highton has an average house price of £315,088 which is among the lowest prices of the areas on the list. At the top end is Shackleford in Surrey with an average of £1,360,038, Sunningdale in Berkshire at £1,462,199 and The Alderleys in Cheshire at £1,312,058, the Liverpool Echo reports. The village is surrounded by beauty spots with Formby and Crosby beach, and the National Trust pine woods all nearby. But it also has great transport links including a train station, and its served by the Southport Lin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Merseyside Village Named One of the "Poshest" in the UKHightown, a coastal village in Sefton, Merseyside, has been recognized as one of the most desirable villages in Britain to live in. The village stands out for its lower average house prices compared to other areas on the list.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Wiswell named in The Telegraph’s list of Britain’s 48 poshest villagesAn illustrious list compiled of the country’s poshest villages has seen one entry from Lancashire.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Four Yorkshire villages named among the 'poshest' in BritainOne Yorkshire village in each corner of the county have been named

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Scotland's poshest village named as 'paradise for hikers' takes titleNew research has revealed 'Britain's 48 poshest villages', and among the destinations featured is an idyllic Scottish village that has been called a 'paradise for hikers'.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The tiny one-carriage UK train named one of the world’s most amazing rail routes ...File photo dated 09/10/19 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport. The owner of British Airways has notched up record annual earnings after cashing in on the bounce back in global travel demand. International Airlines Group (IAG) reported underlying operating profits of 3.5 billion euros (¿3 billion) for 2023, nearly three times the 1.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

The 'underwhelming' UK town named one of the most boring places on EarthPerfectly ordinary.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »