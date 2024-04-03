Hightown Named One of the Posh Places to Live in the UK

A pretty village just over the Lancashire border complete with a hidden beach and upscale gastro pub has been named one of the poshest places to live in the UK. Hightown is one of the most desirable villages in Britain to live in the country, according to research from Savills and Telegraph Money. Locations were ranked by looking at a number of aspects, including highest house prices, best lifestyle factors, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

The coastal village, located midway between Southport and Liverpool and historically part of Lancashire, has an average house price of £315,088 which is among the lowest prices of the areas on the list. At the top end is Shackleford in Surrey with an average of £1,360,038, Sunningdale in Berkshire at £1,462,199 and The Alderleys in Cheshire at £1,312,058, the ECHO report

