Now an international team of researchers, including from The Rockefeller University's Laboratory of Cellular and Structural Biology, have developed a highly sensitive blood test that can detect a key protein produced by cancer cells that shows promise for early detection. The results were recently published in Cancer Discovery.

The assay has groundbreaking potential as an early diagnostic test for lethal cancers. These kinds of ultrasensitive detection instruments are poised to improve patient outcomes in transformative ways." Genetic copy and paste Cancer biomarker detection is a young and growing field. There are a number of such biomarkers, but they can come with drawbacks. Some require surgical biopsies.

"Transposons are normally expressed in sperm and egg and during embryogenesis, so there are some circumstances where you have nonpathobiological expression of transposons," says Rockefeller research associate professor John LaCava, a co-author on the paper, who specializes in LINE-1 research. "But otherwise, these 'jumping genes' are silenced within the genome, because their activity creates stress and insults in the cell. headtopics.com

Over the past five years, he adds, "it's become abundantly clear that these proteins become highly elevated in most cancers," including many of the most common and lethal cancers of the esophagus, colon, lung, breast, prostate, ovaries, uterus, pancreas, and head and neck.

Ultrasensitive assay Rockefeller researchers teamed up with lead investigators from Mass General Brigham, the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, along with other partnering institutions, to engineer a fast, low-cost assay able to detect ORF1p in plasma, which accounts for more than half of the content of human blood. headtopics.com

