High Value Seizures Made in Nationwide Crackdown on Fraudsters

A Porsche, a BMW and a Rolex watch were among the high value seizures made by law enforcement as part of a huge nationwide crackdown on fraudsters. Police forces across the country worked together to launch the operation. In total 438 people were arrested, with cash and assets totalling almost £14 million being seized by officers.

Greater Manchester Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit were involved in the joint operation to tackle fraud, which is currently the most common crime type reported according to the Crime Survey of England and Wales. As part of the crackdown across February and March, given the codename Operation Henhouse, Lancashire Police seized an £80,000 Porsche and a £70,000 BMW was seized by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit. A £15,000 Rolex watch and expensive designer clothing were among the seizures made by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit. Merseyside Police made 10 arrests and seized £548,000 in cash

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

High-strength lidocaine skin creams can cause seizures, heart trouble, FDA warnsSome pain-relieving skin products contain potentially harmful doses of the numbing agent lidocaine and should be avoided, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Spurs’ low-ball, high-value attacking strategy is underpinning top-four chargeThe far-post tactic that's become a key attacking element of Tottenham's approach under Ange Postecoglou

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

MH370 flight documents reveal last-minute additions made to aircraft as pilot 'intentionally made it...Flight documents for MH370 have revealed that extra fuel and oxygen were added to the aircraft before it took off.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

I made a change to my flight booking and it made a huge differenceNot only did it save me on stress but it also saved me money

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Louise Redknapp shows off bombshell curves and sky-high legs in daring high-cut leotardThe former Eternals star recently revealed she has found love again with her boyfriend, Drew

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Queen Máxima amazes in high street power suit and knee-high bootsThe Dutch royal visited the Military Rehabilitation Center in the Netherlands

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »