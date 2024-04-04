High Ticket Prices for Women's Final Four

The excitement surrounding the women’s Final Four is soaring. attempting to complete an unbeaten season. ’s versus Connecticut’s in the national semifinals. There are storylines galore. If fans make the trek to Cleveland, they will have to pay a steep price for a ticket. The starting price for an all-session ticket — both semifinals Friday, and the championship Sunday — to the women’s Final Four was $710 as of Wednesday morning and will likely increase by Friday, according to StubHub.

With service fees, it’s a get-in price of $965. The get-in price for Friday’s semifinals was $334, and the cheapest ticket to the championship game was $370 on StubHub (all before service fees). Advertisement The average ticket sale price on StubHub — including all-session, semifinal and championship ticket sales — was $718 as of Wednesday morning, a massive leap from last year’s average of $479. Women’s Final Four tickets are also more expensive than the men’s Final Four in Glendale, Ari

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four odds: South Carolina, Iowa favored to meet in finalWith the women's Final Four set, see who the odds favor to win each matchup and eventually take the title home.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Top-four finish 'not a Willy Wonka golden ticket'Earning Champions League qualification is 'pointless' if Tottenham do not then 'grow', says manager Ange Postecoglou.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Ange Postecoglou says top-four finish isn’t Tottenham’s ‘Willy Wonka golden ticket’Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has refused to aim for anything other than first place in the Premier League, because Champions League football “is not a Willy Wonka golden ticket”.

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »

FA Cup semi-final ticket and Wembley restrictions for Man United and Man CityThe latest United and City news with both teams set to return to Wembley next month after success in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Coventry City vs Man United FA Cup semi-final ticket and date update issuedChampionship side Coventry City will face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals next month

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Spurs’ low-ball, high-value attacking strategy is underpinning top-four chargeThe far-post tactic that's become a key attacking element of Tottenham's approach under Ange Postecoglou

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »