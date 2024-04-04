High Ticket Prices for Women's Final Four

The excitement surrounding the women’s Final Four is soaring. attempting to complete an unbeaten season. ’s versus Connecticut’s in the national semifinals. There are storylines galore. If fans make the trek to Cleveland, they will have to pay a steep price for a ticket. The starting price for an all-session ticket — both semifinals Friday, and the championship Sunday — to the women’s Final Four was $710 as of Wednesday morning and will likely increase by Friday, according to StubHub.
With service fees, it’s a get-in price of $965. The get-in price for Friday’s semifinals was $334, and the cheapest ticket to the championship game was $370 on StubHub (all before service fees). Advertisement The average ticket sale price on StubHub — including all-session, semifinal and championship ticket sales — was $718 as of Wednesday morning, a massive leap from last year’s average of $479. Women’s Final Four tickets are also more expensive than the men’s Final Four in Glendale, Ari
