High Temperature Heatpumps Could Be Northern Ireland's Answer to Cheap Heating and Cutting Emissions

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland where you can't get a grant or government support to fit a heatpump in your home to cut emissions and your fuel bills. That's despite Northern Ireland having a much larger percentage of homes that rely on the dirtiest and most emitting fuels than any other part of these islands.

But climate-friendly heatpump systems could be transformational in both rural and urban homes as they cost less to run once fitted, run off electricity which creates less emissions and are even being made at a factory in Northern Ireland for homes elsewhere. It emerged during discussions at a recent NI Affairs Committee at Westminster, that Octopus Energy is building high temperature heatpumps that don't need a whole-property retrofit, at its Craigavon factory

