High Levels of Glucose, Triglycerides Linked to Psychiatric Disorders

A new study suggests that high levels of glucose and triglycerides in the blood may be linked to psychiatric disorders. The study found that individuals with elevated levels of these substances were more likely to experience symptoms of depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

The findings highlight the potential role of metabolic factors in mental health and may lead to new treatment approaches.

