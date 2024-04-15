High Demand for Tickets Expected for Ulster Championship Showdown

Fans hoping to snap up tickets for Saturday night’s eagerly-anticipated Ulster Championship showdown between Derry and Donegal could be disappointed with Celtic Park likely to sellout.

The meeting between the defending Ulster champions and newly-crowned Division One champions Derry and Donegal is the pick of the early games in the 2024 All-Ireland Championship. Read more: Kieran McGeeney says Armagh are in “a decent place” as they eye a return to the Ulster Final at Down’s expense

Clubs in Derry and Donegal will distribute their allocation of tickets this weeks - although Donegal’s system means that clubs with more adult members will get a greater percentage of tickets. Season ticket holders will be able to purchase their tickets online. Previously, the scheme gave holders entry to their county’s first Championship game as part of the package, but that is no longer the case and fans have to purchase tickets on a game-by-game basis.

Ulster Championship Derry Donegal Celtic Park Tickets Capacity Demand

