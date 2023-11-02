Hidden chute found in Bradford shop selling fake cigarettes and laughing gas

A hidden chute was found at Jimmy Stores, linking it to a flat housing a stash of fake cigarettes and laughing gasA shop sold bogus cigarettes and laughing gas which were dropped via a hidden chute from a flat above.

Jimmy Stores in Bradford has been stripped of its licence after hundreds of illegal goods were seized in a raid in November 2022. In a follow-up visit in March a chute was found in a wall linking the shop to a flat where the items were held, West Yorkshire Trading Standards said.Bradford council's licensing panel was told the 24-hour off licence on Great Horton Road, which is a short distance from the university, had become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

In total, 1,234 counterfeit cigarettes, 21 boxes of nitrous oxide canisters and more than 50 pouches of illicit rolling tobacco were seized by officers on both visits.. Councillors heard trading standards officers bought a packet of fake cigarettes from the shop in a test purchase in October that led to the raid in November.More than 1,200 illicit cigarettes and nitrous oxide canisters were seized from the business headtopics.com

David Mullins, representing West Yorkshire Trading Standards, told the panel the chute was found during a follow up visit on 8 March. He said officers along with police, visited the flat and found counterfeit cigarettes and boxes of "Smartwhip nitrous oxide"."Between the two visits the aggravating circumstances was the introduction of the chute."Councillor Nazam Azam told the meeting there were "queues at three in the morning" of people wanting nitrous oxide and he had received complaints about "rowdy behaviour".

Asif Iqbal, from the Grantham Residents' Association, said: "Residents have experienced a massive amount of anti-social behaviour outside this shop."There are canisters everywhere. They have to be cleaned up every day." headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Leeds Bradford Airport denies claims it broke night flight ruleCampaigners claim Leeds Bradford Airport should be taken to court because it has exceeded a limit on night-time flights for a second consecutive year. Read more ⮕

Leeds Bradford Airport Accused of Breaking Night Flights Quota for Second YearThe Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) claims that the airport has exceeded its night flights quota for the second consecutive year. The airport denies the allegations, stating that it is within the limit according to its interpretation of the rules. GALBA has reported that 473 planes operated during the British Summer Time period, surpassing the permitted number. The group argues that the night flight rules are in place to protect public health and the environment. Read more ⮕

New pictures of Leeds Bradford Airport's £100m terminal expansion plansWork on a 102,000 sq ft three storey extension of the existing terminal is set to begin before the end of the year Read more ⮕

Bradford-based Safestyle Goes into Administration, Resulting in Job LossesSafestyle, a company based in Bradford, has gone into administration, resulting in 680 redundancies. Only 70 staff members have been kept on to assist with winding down the business. Affected workers are seeking legal advice to make claims for up to 90 days' pay. Read more ⮕

Kevin McDonald to stand down as Bradford City caretaker manager with search for Mark Hughes' replacement ongoingKevin McDonald has stood down as Bradford City's caretaker manager to concentrate on playing. Read more ⮕

Yorkshire off-licence sold fake cigarettes and laughing gas through hidden chuteA hidden chute linked a Yorkshire off licence with a flat containing boxes of nitrous oxide cannisters and smuggled cigarettes. Read more ⮕