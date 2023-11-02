Hidden chute found in Bradford shop selling fake cigarettes and laughing gas

A hidden chute was found at Jimmy Stores, linking it to a flat housing a stash of fake cigarettes and laughing gasA shop sold bogus cigarettes and laughing gas which were dropped via a hidden chute from a flat above.
Jimmy Stores in Bradford has been stripped of its licence after hundreds of illegal goods were seized in a raid in November 2022. In a follow-up visit in March a chute was found in a wall linking the shop to a flat where the items were held, West Yorkshire Trading Standards said.Bradford council's licensing panel was told the 24-hour off licence on Great Horton Road, which is a short distance from the university, had become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.
In total, 1,234 counterfeit cigarettes, 21 boxes of nitrous oxide canisters and more than 50 pouches of illicit rolling tobacco were seized by officers on both visits.. Councillors heard trading standards officers bought a packet of fake cigarettes from the shop in a test purchase in October that led to the raid in November.More than 1,200 illicit cigarettes and nitrous oxide canisters were seized from the business headtopics.com
David Mullins, representing West Yorkshire Trading Standards, told the panel the chute was found during a follow up visit on 8 March. He said officers along with police, visited the flat and found counterfeit cigarettes and boxes of "Smartwhip nitrous oxide"."Between the two visits the aggravating circumstances was the introduction of the chute."Councillor Nazam Azam told the meeting there were "queues at three in the morning" of people wanting nitrous oxide and he had received complaints about "rowdy behaviour".
Asif Iqbal, from the Grantham Residents' Association, said: "Residents have experienced a massive amount of anti-social behaviour outside this shop."There are canisters everywhere. They have to be cleaned up every day." headtopics.com