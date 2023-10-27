Hibs fire Celtic fan warning amid continued Rangers graffiti vow

Hibs have issued a stern warning to fans ahead of facing Celtic - that the club categorically does not want pyro antics to continue.

And the Edinburgh club have delivered the strong response after shocking graffiti mocking the Ibrox disaster was unearthed after Nick Montgomery's men lost to Rangers last weekend. The Hibees have vowed to continue to work in conjunction with Police Scotland and Rangers to identify those involved, but have now issued a fresh warning over the use of pyrotechnics, objects being thrown and fans invading the pitch.

It comes as Brendan Rodgers men are due to travel to Leith to square off with the Hibees, with Aberdeen forced to issue a similar statement warning fans over pyro prior to Thursday's defeat in the Europa Conference League to PAOK. But now fans are being told 'don't be that person' and that the club will take the strongest of actions against supporters not following the rules. headtopics.com

A club statement read: "The club continues to work to identify the individuals involved in the actions at Ibrox, and we thank those supporters who have already come forward to assist the club with information, or just in general support on the actions taken by the club.

"We remind all supporters that anyone caught in possession of pyrotechnics, caught throwing objects, causing damage, entering the trackside or field of play, bringing of bottles/cans into the stadium can expect action to be taken. The club will continue to support the actions of Police Scotland and the Courts in acting against anyone detected carrying out a breach of the ground reegulations or being involved in Unacceptable Conduct. headtopics.com

Read more:

Daily_Record »

Hibs vs Celtic key details with game not picked for live TV coverageAfter a battling display against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers' men are heading back to Edinburgh looking for another victory after downing Hearts last weekend. Read more ⮕

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery rejects Celtic 'free hit'Celtic remain unbeaten in their Scottish Premiership season so far but Hibs boss Nick Montgomery says they won't roll over for the Hoops. Read more ⮕

Tributes paid to popular Rangers fan after death as friends plan Ibrox memorialDevastated friends of Ben Hood are raising money to create a permanent memory of him at his 'happy place' Ibrox Stadium following his sudden death over the weekend. Read more ⮕

'Caring' young Rangers fan dies suddenly as loved ones plan Ibrox memorialBen Hood, from Glasgow, passed away after taking his own life on Saturday, leaving his family and friends completely devastated. Read more ⮕

Big Brother's Zak pictured wearing Celtic and Rangers kit after exit from showZak Srakaew donned both Celtic and Rangers kits while modelling for JD Sports. Read more ⮕

Hotline calls out Brendan Rodgers' Celtic delusion and clueless RangersGordon Parks took your calls as one caller insists Aberdeen should be awarded a penalty BEFORE their away meeting with PAOK Read more ⮕