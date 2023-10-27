Hibs boss Nick Montgomery rejects Celtic 'free hit'

Nick Montgomery believes his Hibs side will learn from their Rangers loss last weekend - and not bow down to Celtic at the weekend in the process.

The Hoops travel to the capital for the second time in a week on Saturday afternoon after successfully dismantling Hearts last week, and with their only dropped points of the season coming at home to St Johnstone in August, Montgomery is well aware the Hoops will be planning to continue their hot-streak in a bid to keep Rangers at arm's length before they feature on Sunday against the Jambos.

But it won't be an easy challenge at Easter Road. Montgomery only suffered his first loss in six games last weekend as Hibs were drubbed 4-0 on Philippe Clement's Ibrox debut, and in front of a home crowd their task could become that little bit easier. And the Englishman has stated that money doesn't buy you games in a warning to Brendan Rodgers and co after claims of financial disparity. headtopics.com

Montgomery said: "The league table shows you they are the best team in the league right now. They are a fantastic team, Brendan has done a fantastic job with them since taking over, but it's always about us."I don't think there is ever a free hit. It's 11v11 and money has never won a game of football, but what it does provide you with is a big squad and a lot of quality.

Read more:

Daily_Record »

Hibs vs Celtic key details with game not picked for live TV coverageAfter a battling display against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers' men are heading back to Edinburgh looking for another victory after downing Hearts last weekend. Read more ⮕

Hibs hammering a setback for Accies Women as boss felt side had turned a cornerRock-bottom Accies are still searching for their first win heading into the international break Read more ⮕

Karamoko Dembele nets Blackpool stunner as ex-Celtic teen plays part in thrillerThe former Hoops youngster made the move to Parkhead to France but after failing to hit the ground running he's back in the UK with the Tangerines and showing what he has to offer. Read more ⮕

Celtic vs Atletico team news as Brendan Rodgers names starting XIBrendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Read more ⮕

Green Brigade to defy Celtic Palestine flag warningPhotos have emerged of a massive display being set up at the North Curve section ahead of the Atletico clash. Read more ⮕

Champions League: Celtic seek first points against Atletico MadridListen to Sportsound commentary and follow text updates as Celtic seek their first Champions League points against Atletico Madrid. Read more ⮕