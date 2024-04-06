Hibernian's top-six hopes alive despite loss to St Johnstone

Hibernian 's Scottish Premiership top-six hopes remain alive despite losing to struggling St Johnstone at Easter Road. Adama Sidibeh put the visitors in front early in the second half, finishing off a superb solo run with a low finish. Chris Cadden for Hibs levelled when he followed up from Myziane Maolida's saved effort, but Tony Gallacher came up with a shock winner for the visitors with a volleyed effort following a corner.
Despite the loss, Hibs could still finish in the top half if they beat Motherwell next weekend and other results go their way after Dundee were beaten by Motherwell
Hibernian Top-Six Hopes Loss St Johnstone Scottish Premiership
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Scottish Premiership: Rangers lead as Motherwell, Killie & St Johnstone all levelFollow live text and radio coverage of Saturday's Premiership and lower-league action, including live Sportsound commentary of Rangers v Hibernian.
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
St Johnstone battle to avoid Premiership play-off heating upGames at Celtic Park generally aren’t things to get too worked up about – unless a) they are Scottish Cup finals or b) we manage a rare win.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Scottish Premiership: Celtic pushing for early opener at LivingstonFollow live text and radio coverage as Celtic visit Scottish Premiership bottom side Livingston.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »