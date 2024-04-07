HGV Flips Over and Crashes into Crash Barrier on Motorway

An HGV flipped over and smashed into the crash barrier on a busy motorway. When it moved onto the M74 northbound onslip, it overturned and crashed into the crash barrier and was lying on the flyover. We previously reported that the road was closed for hours while recovery of the vehicle was arranged and spilled fuel was cleaned away. Cops are now investigating the incident and they are urging anyone who was on the motorway at the time to get in touch.

Sergeant Chris McColm from Road Policing said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and we are appealing for any motorists who witnessed what happened to please get in touch. “We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the HGV in the lead up or at the time of the incident

HGV Crash Barrier Motorway Investigation Witnesses

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

