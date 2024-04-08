Hertfordshire Constabulary Seeks Public Input for New Policing Priorities

Hertfordshire Constabulary is seeking public input to determine its new local policing priorities . Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) address both long and short-term community issues such as anti-social behavior, theft, speeding, and drug-related crimes . These priorities are reviewed every four months to address the most pressing concerns of residents.

The public will witness a dedicated team of police officers and community support officers (PCSOs) working on these priorities through increased police presence, engagement events, and targeted enforcement. The county is divided into 10 policing areas called community safety partnerships (CSPs), each covered by NPTs. Additionally, it is policed by Intervention officers who respond to emergency calls, the Local Crime Unit which investigates serious crimes like burglary, robbery, and assault, and specialist units like Operation Scorpion which combat acquisitive crime. Superintendent Anna Wright stated, 'Feedback from the public plays a significant role in our decision-making process and helps shape our priorities, along with an analysis of local data. We want to ensure that our local policing resources are focused on the most important issues, so I encourage everyone to share their views with us. We want our comments section to be a vibrant and valuable part of our community, where readers can discuss and engage with the most crucial local matters.

