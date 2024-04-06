Hero skier saves British brothers in helicopter crash during avalanche

A hero skier who saved the lives of two young British brothers when their helicopter crash ed during an avalanche spoke for the first time today to reveal: 'I thought my time was up'. Brewery heir Edward Courage, 68, bravely grabbed Guy and Teddy Hutchings and threw them out of the battered chopper with him was swept down a mountainside in the Swiss Alps .
His quick thinking saved their lives but the disaster on Tuesday morning killed pilot Jerome Lovey, skier James Goff and experienced guide Adam George. Speaking exclusively to MailOnline from the hospital bed where he's being treated for multiple broken bones, said: 'We were about to land when all hell broke loose.' Edward Courage interviewed at Valais Hospital in Sion, Switzerland
