Hero Scot Saves Driver from Smouldering Wreck

A hero Scot has opened up about the terrifying moment he rushed to save a driver from the smouldering wreck of her crashed car . Keith Bradley , from Edinburgh , had been with a friend on Wednesday, April 3, when they watched the horrific incident unfold. Seeing a car “fly through the air” and crash into metal railings on Howdenhall Road, Keith barely had a moment to hesitate before he ran towards the wreckage.

59-year-old Keith said that the underside of the car had been ripped clean off and smoke was pouring out of the vehicle. With no time to lose, Keith printed towards the crash, grabbing a piece of the broken barrier, and began to smash the windscreen. Inside the car, he saw a woman lying, barely conscious, with her foot still jammed against the accelerator. Keith, who is still recovering from a heart attack he suffered in December, knew time was of the essence, and didn’t slow down even as the piece of metal sliced through his han

Hero Scot Save Driver Smouldering Wreck Crashed Car Keith Bradley Edinburgh Incident Car Crash Rescue

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hero saves three-year-old girl hanging from eighth-floor windowA rescuer who caught a three-year-old dangling from her fingertips over a 100ft drop from her family's apartment window has been hailed a hero. Astonishing footage of the nailbiting rescue shows the youngster was hanging on for dear life after she apparently slipped through the window.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Saudi Arabian GP driver ratings: One F1 driver shines with 10/10 displayCrash.net's F1 driver ratings for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lando Norris: McLaren driver explains how Oscar Piastri is making him a better F1 driverLando Norris believes Oscar Piastri is making him a better Formula 1 driver after McLaren scored their first podium of the 2024 season in Melbourne.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Family hail young Scot 'who loved going out with mates' after e-bike crashMarcus Beck, 17, passed away following the incident, which happened on the A941 near Elgin at around 8pm on Monday.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Meet Hannah Crosbie, The 20-Something Scot Fast Becoming The “Nigella Of Wine”Want to know what to drink when you’ve been ghosted? Or when someone else is footing the bill? Wine expert Hannah Crosbie shares her answers with Vogue.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Terrifying footage shows cop deploy taser on axe-wielding Scot at holiday resortTwo families were staying in the holiday home, described as 'remote' when Mohammed Khan began battering the front door in the middle of the night

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »