Jenni Hermoso says she "can only smile" after making a sensational return to Spain's squad by scoring an 89th-minute winner against Italy in the Nations League.

Hermoso, on as a 68th-minute substitute in Salerno, converted the rebound after Alexia Putellas' shot was saved by Italian goalkeeper Laura Giuliani. The forward had not played for her country since the scandal that engulfed Spanish football, when federation president Luis Rubiales kissed her on the lips during the trophy presentation after winning the World Cup.

"What better joy than to get back here and feel good again, to score the goal that gets the win - now I can only smile," Hermoso, who plays for Mexican side Pachuca, told TVE. The kiss, which Hermoso says was not consensual, sparked outcry and Rubiales eventually resigned as Spanish football federation (RFEF) president.was also given a restraining orderWorld Cup winning manager Jorge Vilda was sacked in September and replaced by Montse Tome, who omitted Hermoso from her first national team squad last month "to protect her".by the kiss. headtopics.com

"I can tell you many things, but life sometimes gives you little gifts, and today I thought about a lot of people behind this time," Hermoso told TVE.Friday's goal was Hermoso's 52nd for Spain, in 102 appearances.

Spain, who travel to face Switzerland on Tuesday, top League A Group 4 with three wins from three games.

