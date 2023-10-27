Here’s How To Style Curtain Bangs, According To The Experts

we never saw coming. Big, voluminous and sultry in all the best ways, curtain bangs - also known as a curtain fringe - are the hair-centric gifts that keep on giving. Curtain bangs may have entered our social feeds during the height of lockdown 1.0 but two years on, the trend shows no signs of waning.

It didn't take me long to jump onto the bandwagon. In fact, it took approximately one look at influencerfeed to quickly send me over the edge and into the salon in 2020. Since, I've been toying with different lengths and thicknesses to reach the ultimate curtain bang look, one that works for my lifestyle and face shape. And I've finally cracked it, thanks to hairstylist Jordan Garrett, at Hershesons.

'It can be dressed up or down,' says Jordan, 'It can create a soft look if you tie your hair back and bring a few pieces forward, and it can be dressed up if you blow dry your hair super sleek and shiny. It's such a universal look, smart enough for the office but casual enough for the beach, and that's why so many people are going for it right now.' headtopics.com

Jordan is right. The beauty of this hairstyle in particular is that it's universally flattering, it can also be customised any which way to suit you. 'There is an element for everyone. You can manipulate the angles, thickness and how the hair falls onto the face significantly. So, if someone has a narrow face you can widen the bangs to give the face more width, thereby creating an illusion of a wider face. Likewise, if someone has a wider face, you can keep the bangs narrow to create more facial definition.''If you style your hair with a centre parting, I'd start by rough drying with no nozzle, no brush.

'Focus on the root area, keeping the ends damp which will help to create some nice natural kinks to the look. And don't over dry your hair as it's nice to maintain some natural character to your look, especially with this hairstyle.' headtopics.com

