Here's How Often You Should Wash Your Sheets In The Autumn And Winter

There are a few factors that come into play when determining how often you should wash your sheets.and showering routines, we can’t help but wonder if we should also be thinking about changing the frequency of our sheet-washing.

Most, if not all, of those organisms are actually invisible to the naked eye. As a result, whether you actually notice your bed is contaminated is beside the point: when getting cosy under your blanket, whatever is on your skin will rub off on your sheets. Therefore, you might want to wash them pretty often.In addition to simply being dirty, if not properly cleaned, bedding can worsen issues related to eczema and allergies while also attracting mites, Sadeghpour explained.

“Not washing your sheets often enough can trigger allergies,” Lupo noted. “And, in worse case scenarios, it increases the risk of skin infections.” To help combat this, showering before bed should be a common practice, noted the experts. The practice will, in fact, maximise your chances of resting in a clean set of sheets that will not trigger infections, allergies, eczema and the like. headtopics.com

As noted by both Lupo and Sadeghpour, washing off before bed won’t only be beneficial to your sheets but to your skin as well. “Winter months for some people means less sweating and therefore less need for showers,” Sadeghpour said. “This is due to lower temperatures ... triggering less sweating as well as less time spent outdoors being active. Also, the idea of being cold and naked after a shower may be less enticing in the winter than it is in the summer for some folks.”

