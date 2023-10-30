Here's a look at who filed for this year's NH primary

A presidential primary filing period marked by lights, cameras and (in)action has come to a close at the New Hampshire secretary of state's office.

Former President Donald Trump's staff ripped up tape from the carpet that reserved spots for local journalists and put his campaign photographer up front instead.Sign up for NECN newsletters. President Joe Biden skipped signing up altogether, in deference to changes that the Democratic National Committee is making to the nominating calendar.

Democrat Dean Phillips has filed for the primary in New Hampshire, where President Joe Biden's name will not appear on the January ballot.There will be 21 names on the Democratic ballot and 24 on the GOP ballot. That is fairly routine in New Hampshire, where there is one state lawmaker for every 3,400 people. In 2020, 33 Democrats and 17 Republicans signed up. The all-time high was in 1992, when 61 people got on the ballot. headtopics.com

“For any person who in the fourth grade had the dream to grow up and be president of the United States, New Hampshire is a place where they can come and try to make that happen,” said Secretary of State David Scanlan. “And that certainly is reflected by the large number of lesser-known candidates that we have file for our presidential primary.”

“I am hoping to bring visibility to to the victims of abortion and help create a strong place for pro-life Democrats in the political sphere,” she said. For the second day in a row Thursday, candidates headed to New Hampshire to add their names to the 2024 Republican presidential ballot. headtopics.com

New Hampshire has held the nation's first presidential primary for the past century, successfully fending off challenges from other states, thanks in large part to a New Hampshire law that gives the secretary of state sole authority to set the date and mandates that it be at least a week before any similar contest. In 2024, New Hampshire will defy a new Democratic calendar that has South Carolina leading off presidential primary voting on Feb. 3 and Nevada going three days later.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NECN »

Approval for Two New Apartment Blocks in Ballymurphy, West BelfastThe Belfast City Council Planning Committee has approved the construction of two apartment blocks in the Ballymurphy area. The development includes 20 residential units, with 12 units for over 55's tenure and 8 units for private tenure. The plan also involves the demolition of an existing building, change of use of a retail unit, and site access alterations. The site is located at Mountain View Centre, Norglen Gardens. Read more ⮕

Take-Two Patents New Locomotive Technology for Grand Theft Auto 6Take-Two has patented new locomotive technology to ensure Grand Theft Auto 6 has highly dynamic and realistic animations. The patent is linked to Tobias Kleanthous, a former Rockstar employee specializing in AI/gameplay and animation. This technology allows for more diverse and lifelike character movements, enhancing the game's immersion and realism. Read more ⮕

Former Royal Marine from Hampshire describes moment skydive went catastrophically wrongMichael Oakes says he's likely be paralysed if air ambulance crews hadn't acted swiftly Read more ⮕

Roofs ripped off and homes under water in Sussex and Hampshire - Extreme weather in picturesMore flooding predicted across the south as weather warnings remain in place. Read more ⮕

Hampshire & Isle of Wight's Big Picture: 30 OctoberShowcasing the best images sent to us from around Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Read more ⮕

Silverburn Reveals New Restaurant and Five New StoresSilverburn shopping centre has announced the opening of a new restaurant and five new stores, just in time for Christmas. Eyewear brand Pop Specs has opened a permanent kiosk, while Calender Club has launched a pop-up. Menkind and BPerfect are also set to open soon. In addition, burger eatery Bread Meats Bread has replaced pancake restaurant Stack and Still. Existing stores Hobbs, Next, and Zizzi have also undergone makeovers. David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn, expressed the centre's commitment to providing a top-notch retail and leisure experience. Read more ⮕