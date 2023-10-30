Help needed

door because although voices were raised I wouldn’t say we were loud enough to consider it shouting or even for anyone else to hear it. My 2 year old was in the house. The police asked what happened and if there was any physical contact which there wasn’t, took my name and my child’s name and left again. Will this be reported to social services because my baby was there? Any replies would be appreciated I am really worried.

Just before me and my husband split up , I phoned the police myself as he picked me up physically and locked me out of the house. As there were children in the house , I did receive a letter from social services . That was Im gathering because it was physical . The letter just stated that I need to ensure my children were safeguarded, otherwise further action could be taken. However husband went obviously and I heard nothing else . Try not to worry.

Please though don't let this worry you, because what you are explaining has happened is an argument, not ongoing domestic abuse, nothing physical or extreme. At the most, children's services may call you, ask a few questions about the incident, history, family & these people are trained they should be able to tell when someone is telling the truth or when there is something more sinister is going on behind closed doors. They will already have looked to see if there has been any previous reports, which it sounds as if there isn't, then it will be closed, NFA'd - no further action needed. headtopics.com

