Hells Angels Charity Organizer Jailed for Disposing of Rival in Crematorium

Hells Angels charity organizer Merl Hefferman has been sentenced to jail for disposing of a murdered rival, Joel Silva, in a crematorium. Hefferman is among a number of Hells Angels members who have recently faced legal consequences for their methods of delivering gang 'justice'. The group resorted to force tattooing, revenge rapes, and assaults on its own members as means of punishment.

Woman Takes Daily Cold Water Dips to Raise Funds for Charity
Laura McMullan from Co Antrim has been braving the cold water every day for a month to raise funds for Marie Curie, a charity that cared for her grandmother in her final days. She has been collecting sponsorship from friends, family, and colleagues in the nursing team.

Charity Collection Pot Stolen from Halloween Garden Display
A man who decorates his garden on Halloween to raise money for charity has said he was left 'gutted' after the collection pot was stolen. Ronnie Goodberry, 63, set up the display in his garden in Woodley, Berkshire, to raise money for the special baby care unit at the Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH) in Reading.

The face equality charity trying to challenge what's deemed a 'scary' costume this Halloween
UK-based charity Face Equality International (FEI) is issuing a message to those donning scars and prosthetics this Halloween.

Glasgow to get new festive market packed with local traders for charity
Scottish charity Mary's Meals is set to host a Christmas market in the heart of Glasgow to welcome in the festive season with money from the event going to help feed some of the world's poorest children.

Social Bite: Charity to open new Dundee 'Recovery Village'
INTERNATIONALLY renowned homelessness charity Social Bite has revealed it has chosen Dundee as the location for its next major project.

Christmas advert revealed by homeless charity Shelter is heartbreaking
This heart-wrenching Christmas advert revealed by homeless charity Shelter will bring tears to your eyes...