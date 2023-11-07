HelloFresh Introduces Christmas Roast Beef Option

And for the first time, this year customers have the option to indulge in a Christmas Roast Beef, along with a traditional Turkey dinner. Made with high-quality ingredients, the mouth-watering recipes come pre-portioned with simple step-by-step instructions to make the cooking this Christmas as stress-free as possible.

The HelloFresh Christmas Box is available to suit all families, coming in box sizes for four, six, eight and ten people and comes in three options, Beef & Sides, Turkey & Sides or Turkey, Sides & Cheese, with the additional option to add on an indulgent dessert to each. The Classic Christmas Dinner consists of either Butter Basted Turkey with Rosemary or Christmas Roast Beef and comes with all the trimmings including Honey and Thyme Root Veg, Pork and Cranberry Seasonal Stuffing Balls, Sprout and Bacon Gratin with Cheesy Crumb, Traditional Pigs in Blankets wrapped in Streaky Bacon, Slow Braised Red Cabbage Spiced with Apple and Cinnamon, Perfect Fluffy Roasties Seasoned with Rosemary all topped with Super Easy Festive Gravy. ‘Tis the season for ultimate luxury with the additional dessert add-on of a decedent Millionaire’s Cheesecake Christmas Pudding and a Christmas Cheeseboard with Assorted Crackers and Chutney, which is sure to leave the whole family wishing it could be Christmas everyda

