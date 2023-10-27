'Hell settling in' for Gaza: Food and water running out and sewage in streets as raids continue

The UN says aid should be allowed into Gaza and people are getting hungry, ITV News' Graham Stothard reportsUS troops launch an attack on Iran military targets in Syria after attacks on its military bases

"There is not much humanity left in Gaza and hell is settling in," the commissioner-general of UN Relief Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned on Friday. Hunger and disease are rapidly becoming a major issue for those living in the territory, as the UN warned the current aid levels in Gaza are "nothing more than crumbs".“Food and water are running out. The streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage,” Philippe Lazzarini said.The Gaza grandmother scared of loving baby Maryam for fear of losing her too

The Palestinian death toll has soared past 7,000 as Israel continues to carry out intense airstrikes in response Hamas' brutal attack on the country three weeks ago. Sources taking part in Qatar-led negotiations to get the hostages back have had a "breakthrough" CNN understands.

Video published by the IDF showed tanks and armoured vehicles raiding the Shaja'iyah neighbourhood, where they targeted Hamas infrastructure including "anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centres, as well as Hamas terrorists," the IDF said.

After Hamas fighters launched their incursion, Israel stopped the supply of food, fuel, electricity and medical items. "These show trucks are nothing more than crumbs that would not make a difference for the 2 million people ."

France is chartering a special flight to transport 54 tons of emergency humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, according to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.US attack on Iranian targets in Syria

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion.

Palestinians in Gaza face choice whether to use fuel for food or healthcare'Do we give for the incubators or the bakeries?'

'Don't know how it could get any worse than the hell hole Gaza has become' says UN relief agencyThe UN says without an urgent delivery of fuel it will have to scale back its relief work in the Gaza Strip from tonight.

Satellite Images Reveal Devastation of Israel's Bombardment of GazaEntire neighbourhoods in Gaza have been obliterated by air strikes, satellite images revealed yesterday as the UN warned: 'Nowhere is safe.' Israel's aerial bombardment of the enclave has reduced whole districts to rubble, forcing an estimated 600,000 people into emergency shelters. Satellite images revealed the extent of the devastation, showing piles of debris where homes, shops and businesses once stood. Israel insisted its strikes have targeted Hamas leaders and infrastructure, and that it warned civilians to evacuate northern Gaza and head south. But air strikes have also hit the south of the Palestinian territory, where more than a million people have attempted to find safety. The head of the UN's Palestinian aid agency said Gaza now resembled 'hell on earth', with evacuated families facing intolerable dangers and hospitals unable to treat the wounded and the dying