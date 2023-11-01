Helen Skelton to Star in New TV Series 'Lost and Found in the Lakes'

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Company Ty'r Ddraig (Banijay UK's Workerbee Group label) has announced a new TV series called Lost and Found in the Lakes. The series, consisting of fifteen 30-minute episodes, will be filmed in the Lake District. Helen Skelton, a 40-year-old presenter, expressed her excitement about the series and the opportunity to showcase the natural beauty of the area. With the help of a team of experts, including divers, detectorists, and magnet fishers, Helen will search for lost items in the lake beds and forests. The series, set to air in 2024, aims to capture the emotional response and suspense of finding lost assets. The show will also feature interviews with people who have a close connection to the area and the lost items. The ultimate goal is to reunite the found items with their owners or determine their rightful owners. To aid in this mission, a team of specialist online detectives will create online campaigns to promote the search findings and help with the reunification process

