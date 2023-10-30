Helen Skelton Leaves Super League Rugby Presenting Team

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

HELEN Skelton has left fans "gutted" after she revealed she is saying goodbye to her latest TV presenting project. The Countryfile host joined the Super League Rugby presenting team in 2022 and has taken the on-screen role in her stride. The presenter is no stranger to the game, having seen several of ex-husband Richie Myler's matches over the years. In her lengthy caption, Helen wrote: "What a two years!!!! Thank you Channel 4, IMG Media, Superleague, Rugby Football League, for giving us so much freedom and access... We have loved bringing Super league live games to terrestrial telly. So much love and respect to @joeygardiner_ for steering the ship and crafting something special … our behind the scenes final aired at the weekend but the link is at the bottom of this ramble (and in stories)." She continued: "If you’re a sports fan I hope you will enjoy it, and if you’ve been around pro sport you will understand some of the special hugs shared in this reel with people who have become family. Sport ..,, it’s wonderfully, irrationally all consuming." One commented: "Gutted to see the channel 4 coverage has ended." A second added: "Love this….thank you to all involved for the last two years of super league on channel 4…its been brill. Great coverage…analysis…and great banter between you all. I totally get the emotion and ups and downs of sport…been involved in motocross for over 40 yrs

Former Irish League Starlet Terry Devlin Scores Dramatic Winner on League Debut for PortsmouthTerry Devlin, who joined Portsmouth from Glentoran in the summer, scored the decisive goal in a 3-2 win over Reading on his first league start. The 19-year-old midfielder has been praised by fans and is proving to be a valuable addition to the team. Portsmouth now holds a six-point lead at the top of the EFL League One table. Read more ⮕

Ex-Irish League teen hailed after scoring on first league start for PortsmouthHe was the hero for Portsmouth as they came from 2-0 down to beat Reading 3-2 Read more ⮕

EFL: Southampton lead Birmingham; Leeds goalless with HuddersfieldFollow live commentary, score & text updates from across the EFL Championship, League One & League Two. Read more ⮕

Championship, League One and League Two LIVE!Follow updates from Saturday's Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two matches here... Read more ⮕

Listen: Non-league commentariesListen to BBC radio commentary from Saturday's action in the National League, National League North and National League South. Read more ⮕

West Ham Boss Moyes to Recall Key Players for Everton ClashWest Ham manager David Moyes will bring back several key players for the match against Everton after making seven changes in their Europa League defeat. The team is aiming for a third consecutive home league win against Everton, a feat they haven't achieved since 1974. West Ham have scored in each of their last 11 league games and have made six changes to their Premier League starting line-up this season. Read more ⮕