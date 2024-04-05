Helen Lederer: Breaking Barriers in Male-Dominated Comedy Scene

Helen Lederer , known for her distinctive lopsided grin and large, inquisitive blue eyes, has admitted to cheating on Harry Enfield before being cast as a sex worker. Despite often being underestimated, she is one of the few female comedians who managed to break into the male-dominated comedy scene of the 1980s, reports the Mirror. The 80s and 90s were not particularly welcoming to women comedians.
Many believed that Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, and Victoria Wood were more than enough, without the need for a quirky blonde making her way onto the scene and outshining the boys. However, this didn't deter Helen. She carved out a career as a regular on some of the era's biggest shows, from sketch shows like Happy Families (1983-85), Naked Video (1987) and French and Saunders, to sitcoms such as The Young Ones, Bottom and Absolutely Fabulous (where she played the role of tipsy journalist Catriona). But it wasn't a walk in the par
Helen Lederer Comedian 1980S Male-Dominated Comedy Scene Career Success
