Helen Flanagan's daughter spills she's dating 'hot' guy after split 'struggle'

Helen Flanagan couldn't stop giggling as her daughter revealed her mum was heading on a date with a 'hot guy' nearly 16 months after her split from fiance Scott Sinclair. .

In April, ahead of a stint in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here's first-ever spin-off show set in South Africa, Helen addressed rumours about her relationship and revealed that she and Scott had actually split in July 2022 after almost 13 years together but that on the show, she was still wearing her engagement ring to avoid questions while filming.

The couple, who share three children, Matilda, Delilah and Charlie, are now raising their kids as co-parents and in a new video, eldest daughter Matilda could be seen alongside her mum as she spilled all on her love life.

In the clip, eight-year-old Matilda disclosed Helen had a date planned with a mystery man, as she said: "My mum’s going on a date with someone tomorrow and I think she said he’s very hot," which left them both bursting into laughter.

As former Coronation Street star Helen, 33, remained largely quiet, she did ask her daughter if she liked him. She said: "Do you like the look of him? I think he looks quite nice," to which Matilda replied: "But you think he's really hot." Helen then said: "Yeah I know but Matilda I'm a bit nervous actually because I don't know him."

Spilling the beans, Matilda went on: "You have this dating app, so you look at these boys but some of them do this, ." Helen then said to her daughter: "Most of them look really creepy don’t they," to which Matilda seemed to agree.

