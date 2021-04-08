Helen Flanagan Faces Mum-Shaming After Posting Racy Pictures

Helen Flanagan has been mum-shamed by Instagram trolls after posing for a series of racy pictures in her underwear and sharing them on social media . The former Blackburn student was asked "aren't you a mother?" and "what is the matter with you?" by some of her followers after stripping down to a busty lingerie and lace-topped stockings from Ann Summers . The Coronation Street star posted with a glass of wine in one hand and her hair loosely tied back in a ponytail to show off the outfit.

She captioned the carousel of pictures: "Queen energy love this beautiful floral set from @annsummers #styledwithAS #AD". However it didn't take long for fans to comment on the photo with some people taking the post negatively. READ MORE: LancsLive has previously reported how the 33-year-old, who shares three children with former Preston North End footballer Scott Sinclair , underwent a secret boob job earlier this year after breastfeeding her children for almost three year





