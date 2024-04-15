Heinz and Barbie Launch 'Barbiecue' Vegan Mayo Sauce

It follows last year’s ' Barbie core' craze around the blockbuster movie, and arrives in time to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the Barbie brand.The film was largely shot at Leavesden studios in Hertfordshire, where Gerwig created the detailed and vivid Barbie land sets.Watch Ryan Gosling delight Oscars crowd with I'm Just Ken performance

An initial limited run of just 5,000 'Barbiecue' bottles will be available from Monday solely online, followed by another limited run at retailers shortly afterwards.Thiago Rapp from Heinz, said: “Barbie well and truly won the hearts of Brits all over again last year, and after seeing the reaction this sauce brought to our fans on social media, we knew we had to make it a reality.

"We’re always looking for ways to innovate and give our fans what they want, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring this iconic partnership with Mattel to life.”The idea for the product began last summer, with both brands explaining they 'worked quickly' to bring the prospect of the product to life.Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

