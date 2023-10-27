Heckingbottom urges Sheff Utd players to ‘relish’ Arsenal challenge – ‘We shouldn’t fear going there’

The Blades head for the Emirates Stadium on Saturday still looking for a first Premier League win since their promotion.
Asked how big a challenge the game represents, he said: “It’s one of the biggest, if not the biggest. In my opinion, anyone who finishes above them this season probably wins the league, so yes, it’s as good as it gets for us.
"These are the games that can kick-start people's careers and really establish them, so someone's career, someone's rise to success, someone's whatever it is that gets them to the top level has to start somewhere and it's getting that mindset into players."We shouldn't fear going there. We should accept how tough it's going to be and what level of performance we have to put in to get points.
The Blades head south still smarting after seeing a point snatched from their grasp by Manchester United last weekend when Diogo Dalot’s winner at Bramall Lane undid all their hard work. Asked to assess the first quarter of the season, which has also included heart-breaking defeats by Manchester City and Tottenham, he said: “Tough. Listen, some things have been horrendous. The injuries and things like that have been really tough.“It’s no different to what I expected. As I said, I think if those three or four games could have gone differently in terms of scores and then points, everyone would have said, ‘Yeah, you’re probably about par or above where you’d think you could be’.