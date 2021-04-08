Heavy Snowfall Causes Chaos in Cumbria

Heavy snowfall has caused chaos in Cumbria, with blizzards cutting off parts of the county in quick time and leaving cars abandoned across roads. Emergency accommodation was set up in Ambleside to help those stranded in the Cumbrian town. Police warned drivers not to attend their vehicles, instructing them to leave them in a safe position and seek refuge. The Met Office issued yellow and amber warnings for snow and ice in Cumbria and Lancashire.





