Heavy Rainfall Expected in Sydney and Brisbane

Huge swathes of New South Wales and Queensland - including Sydney and Brisbane - are set to be soaked with as much as 300mm of rain over the next three days. The weather bureau has forecast that two major weather systems will merge together and wreak havoc across the east coast beginning on Thursday, with wild storms set to strike the east coast from south-east Queensland down to NSW's south coast. Downpours of up to 300mm are forecast in some areas and up to 200mm in isolated patches.
On Friday alone, Sydney could be drenched with up to 100mm of rain. In a rare weather phenomenon, the storm - known as a Black Nor'easter - is expected to plunge some areas into darkness in the middle of the day. WHEN THE RAIN WILL STRIKE AND STOP IN SYDNEY AND BRISBANE? SYDNEY: Expect afternoon showers on Thursday, starting around 3pm, with rain intensifying by 6pm. Showers will be heavy on Friday. The rain is forecast to persist until Saturday, clearing up by Sunda
