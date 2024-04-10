Heavy Rain Forces Change of Venue for Eid in the Park Celebration

Heavy rain threatened to dampen the mood as hundreds made their way to Fallowfield to celebrate the end of Ramadan. Eid in the Park saw a change of scenery this year after it was announced that worshippers would be praying indoors due to torrential rain and 'waterlogged grounds'. Organisers made the announcement on Tuesday (April 9) following a weather forecast that predicted heavy rain and winds for most of the North West this week.

Previously the Eid prayer was held on the large field at Platt Fields Park drawing as many as 20,000 people. Prior to the event, organisers took to Instagram to make a announcement and said: 'Because of the continuous rain, Eid salah will be at the dome. READ MORE: Eid-al-Fitr 2024 LIVE updates as end of Ramadan celebrated across UK and Greater Manchester 'Due to recent heavy rains, limited parking is available at Platt Fields Park due to waterlogged grounds. Please plan accordingly. Thank you for your understanding.' Despite the change in plans and poor weather, droves of worshippers still made their way to the Platt Lane Complex on Wednesday (April 10). Photos from the event showed hundreds of people lined up outside, and a small congregation of worshippers chose to pray outside in the rain during the first prayer. The long queues lead to some anxiety, according to an event organiser, which lead to some arguments between security staff, volunteers and worshipper

Eid Park Celebration Rain Worshippers Venue Change

