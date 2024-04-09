Heavy Rain Expected to Cause Travel Chaos in Scotland

Scots are warned to plan their journeys as heavy rain is expected to bring travel chaos to Scotland . The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warning s for heavy and persistent rain across Tuesday and Wednesday. Today's warning is in force from 1am until 6pm and covers the central belt of Scotland and the east coast up past Perth, Dundee and Aberdeen, with as much as 60mm expected to fall in Glasgow and Edinburgh. Tomorrow's warning for western Scotland is in place from 9am to 6pm.

Network Rail says speed restrictions will be in place tomorrow on trains in some sections of the Glasgow South Western Line between 09:00 – 15:00. Other sections on the West Coast Main Line, between Glasgow and Carlisle, and on the East Coast Main Line, from Edinburgh – Berwick, will have restrictions between 11:00 and 18:00. Passengers are being advised to plan extra time for their journeys as heavy rain moves in across Scotland. Liam Sumpter, route director, Network Rail Scotland, said: “Speed restrictions are being introduced as the rain moves in because we know that slowing trains down reduces the chances of striking obstructions on the line. Our engineering teams will respond to any issues on the railway while our control room will monitor the weather throughout the day. We understand that adding time to journeys is never ideal, however, we’ll remove the speed restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so

Scotland Rain Travel Chaos Weather Warning Speed Restrictions Trains Journeys

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Met Office issues warnings as heavy rain expected to hit ScotlandMeteorologist warned of downpours leading to disruption in parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Met Office issues warnings as heavy rain expected to hit ScotlandMeteorologist warned of downpours leading to disruption in parts of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Heavy Rain and Wind Expected in ScotlandWet and windy conditions are forecast to arrive on Friday, heading into Saturday, as the storm rolls in. Travel disruption is possible as heavy downpours are expected across central Scotland, with a Met Office yellow weather warning for rain running from Friday between 2am and 9am.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Hit Southern England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and ScotlandForecasters have warned that heavy rain and strong winds will batter parts of southern England, western Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland over the next few days. The south-west of England, including Cornwall and parts of Devon, could experience winds of up to 60-65mph along the coast. Power cuts and building damage are possible due to the strong gusts. Weather warnings have been issued for England's southern coast, Wales' west coast, and Scotland. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Scotland and eastern parts of Northern Ireland.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Travel chaos as Storm Kathleen batters Scotland with heavy rain and snowMotorists are being urged to drive with care as ScotRail services have been affected by flooding on the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Storm Nelson to batter Scotland with heavy rain and strong winds from SpainThe storm, which has been named by Spanish weather experts, has already wreaked havoc on holidaymakers abroad before making its way to the UK.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »