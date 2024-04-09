Heavy Rain Causes Chaos Across Britain with Flooding and Evacuations

Beach huts were washed into the sea today as heavy rain sparked chaos across Britain with a holiday park was evacuated and train lines blocked by flooding. Structures at Bournemouth in Dorset and Falmouth in Cornwall collapsed into the water as coastal areas of southern England endured a deluge and strong winds - with families away on holidays hit by severe weather during the Easter school break.
The River Arun burst its banks in West Sussex - with one rescue mission launched in Littlehampton, and others helped away from Medmerry holiday park near Wittering. There was also major flooding in Hampshire, with residents in Alverstoke evacuated from dozens of homes and others in Langstone spotted canoeing along streets. Flooding also impacted Great Western Railway trains between Liskeard and Looe in Cornwall; and South Western from Brockenhurst to Lymington in Hampshire. There were also delays between Salisbury and Westbury in Wiltshire due to a fallen tree. Hundreds of areas were on flood watch - with the Environment Agency imposing 216 alerts for 'possible' flooding and 105 warnings for 'expected' flooding in England. Natural Resources Wales had 13 warnings and 24 alerts in place, while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency activated seven warnings and 14 alerts. Wind gusts hit 69mph on the Isles of Scilly overnight, while Aberdaron in West Wales had 60mph, Portland in Dorset 58mph and Needles on the Isle of Wight 56mp
Heavy Rain Chaos Britain Flooding Evacuations Holiday Park Train Lines Coastal Areas Deluge Strong Winds Easter School Break River Arun West Sussex Littlehampton Medmerry Holiday Park Wittering Hampshire Alverstoke Langstone Canoeing Great Western Railway Liskeard Looe South Western Brockenhurst Lymington Salisbury Westbury Fallen Tree Flood Watch Environment Agency Natural Resources Wales Scottish Environment Protection Agency Wind Gusts Isles Of Scilly Aberdaron Portland Needles Isle Of Wight
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Heavy rain and flooding disrupt Easter weekend eventsThe Met Office said more rain was forecast on Easter Sunday and Monday, with travel disruption likely.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Heavy rain and flooding disrupt Easter weekend eventsThe Met Office said more rain was forecast on Easter Sunday and Monday, with travel disruption likely.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »