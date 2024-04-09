Heavy Rain Causes Chaos Across Britain with Flooding and Evacuations

Beach huts were washed into the sea today as heavy rain sparked chaos across Britain with a holiday park was evacuated and train lines blocked by flooding. Structures at Bournemouth in Dorset and Falmouth in Cornwall collapsed into the water as coastal areas of southern England endured a deluge and strong winds - with families away on holidays hit by severe weather during the Easter school break.

The River Arun burst its banks in West Sussex - with one rescue mission launched in Littlehampton, and others helped away from Medmerry holiday park near Wittering. There was also major flooding in Hampshire, with residents in Alverstoke evacuated from dozens of homes and others in Langstone spotted canoeing along streets. Flooding also impacted Great Western Railway trains between Liskeard and Looe in Cornwall; and South Western from Brockenhurst to Lymington in Hampshire. There were also delays between Salisbury and Westbury in Wiltshire due to a fallen tree. Hundreds of areas were on flood watch - with the Environment Agency imposing 216 alerts for 'possible' flooding and 105 warnings for 'expected' flooding in England. Natural Resources Wales had 13 warnings and 24 alerts in place, while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency activated seven warnings and 14 alerts. Wind gusts hit 69mph on the Isles of Scilly overnight, while Aberdaron in West Wales had 60mph, Portland in Dorset 58mph and Needles on the Isle of Wight 56mp

