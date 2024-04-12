Heatwave-like temperatures expected in parts of England

The regions of England set to bask in heatwave-like temperatures have been confirmed, as the country prepares for the second day of the anticipated 72-hour heat blast. Forecast ers have predicted a rise in temperatures from April 11 to April 13 due to an African plume sweeping across the nation. However, not everyone will be feeling the heat as two parts of England are expected to miss out, the Mirror reports.

According to WX Charts, which uses Met Desk data for its predictions, temperatures could soar to a balmy 21C at times while some will still face April showers. The charts indicate that Londoners can expect to enjoy highs of 20C from today until Saturday (April 11-13), with East Anglia and the East Midlands not far behind at 19C. READ MORE: Cities like Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Sheffield are also set to experience a warm 18C. However, Cornwall and south Wales are predicted to miss out on the sunny spell, with forecasts suggesting heavy rain instead. The Met Office forecast for Friday (April 12) says: "Rather cloudy with patchy rain in the north, though brighter across the far northeast of Scotland. England and Wales mostly dry with warm sunshine, but cloudier in the far west." The weekend forecast suggests a mixed bag of weather across the UK, with "Warm sunny spells in the southeast on Saturday. Showery and cooler further northwest. Generally bright, breezy and cooler on Sunday. Showers in the northwest, spreading to all parts on Monda

