Heathrow keeps property confiscated at security for months. Airport was slammed after staff took passenger's lipstick, claiming it was a liquid. Shadia Black, from Switzerland, spent two days in London with just hand luggage, and was going through Heathrow Terminal Two's security when she was stopped by staff.

The law student and fashion model said staff initially wanted to confiscate her travel-sized £250 Estée Lauder perfume and face wash gel before they resigned to taking three of her unused lipsticks worth around £90. Shadia told MailOnline the experience left her 'enraged', especially as Heathrow 's website said solid lipsticks were not considered liquids





