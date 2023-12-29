Hearts urged to make Lawrence Shankland highest-paid player to keep him at the club

Former Tynecastle winger Neil McCann suggests that Lawrence Shankland should be made the highest-paid player at Hearts to ensure he stays at the club. Shankland's importance to the team is evident as he scored a last-minute winner in the Edinburgh derby. The fans already adore him and his talismanic status is undeniable. However, Hearts face the challenge of keeping him as his value continues to rise with every goal he scores.





